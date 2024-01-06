The Minnesota Wild's upcoming game versus the Columbus Blue Jackets is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Frederick Gaudreau light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Frederick Gaudreau score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Gaudreau stats and insights

In three of 27 games this season, Gaudreau has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Blue Jackets this season in one game (four shots).

On the power play, Gaudreau has accumulated one goal and three assists.

Gaudreau averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6%.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have given up 145 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.6 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Gaudreau recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Lightning 0 0 0 16:02 Home L 4-1 1/2/2024 Flames 0 0 0 15:05 Home L 3-1 12/31/2023 Jets 2 1 1 13:43 Home L 3-2 12/30/2023 Jets 1 0 1 16:52 Away L 4-2 12/27/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:05 Home W 6-3 12/23/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 16:06 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:02 Home W 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 17:04 Away W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:51 Away L 4-3 12/16/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 16:03 Home W 2-1 SO

Wild vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

