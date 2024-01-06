The DePaul Blue Demons (9-7) square off against the Creighton Bluejays (10-3) on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET in Big East play, aiting on Fox Sports 1.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

DePaul Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: Fubo Sports US

Fubo Sports US Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

DePaul vs. Creighton Scoring Comparison

The Bluejays' 73.1 points per game are 5.5 more points than the 67.6 the Blue Demons give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 67.6 points, Creighton is 7-1.

DePaul has a 9-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.1 points.

The Blue Demons score 13.2 more points per game (77.4) than the Bluejays give up (64.2).

DePaul is 9-5 when scoring more than 64.2 points.

Creighton is 9-2 when giving up fewer than 77.4 points.

This season the Blue Demons are shooting 42.6% from the field, only 0.8% higher than Bluejays concede.

The Bluejays' 42.9 shooting percentage from the field is only 0.8 higher than the Blue Demons have conceded.

DePaul Leaders

Anaya Peoples: 19.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.7 STL, 1.1 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (6-for-31)

19.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.7 STL, 1.1 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (6-for-31) Jorie Allen: 10.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

10.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Katlyn Gilbert: 8.9 PTS, 2.9 STL, 38.5 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (9-for-34)

8.9 PTS, 2.9 STL, 38.5 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (9-for-34) Kate Clarke: 12.3 PTS, 49.3 FG%, 40.2 3PT% (35-for-87)

12.3 PTS, 49.3 FG%, 40.2 3PT% (35-for-87) Michelle Sidor: 9.7 PTS, 43.0 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (39-for-82)

Creighton Leaders

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

DePaul Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/28/2023 Alcorn State W 77-39 Wintrust Arena 12/31/2023 Georgetown L 66-62 Wintrust Arena 1/3/2024 @ Providence L 72-65 Alumni Hall (RI) 1/6/2024 Creighton - Wintrust Arena 1/13/2024 @ Marquette - Al McGuire Center 1/16/2024 Xavier - Wintrust Arena

Creighton Schedule