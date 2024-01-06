Will Dakota Mermis Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on January 6?
Will Dakota Mermis score a goal when the Minnesota Wild square off against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Dakota Mermis score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)
Mermis stats and insights
- In two of 21 games this season, Mermis has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Blue Jackets this season, he has attempted one shot and scored one goal.
- Mermis has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 10.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.6 shots per game.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets have given up 145 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.6 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.
Mermis recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|18:02
|Home
|L 4-1
|1/2/2024
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|13:33
|Home
|L 3-1
|12/31/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:20
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/27/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|16:35
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/23/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|12:30
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|9:01
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/14/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|16:04
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|12/8/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|12:37
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/12/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|14:54
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/10/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|12:36
|Away
|L 3-2
Wild vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX
