The Creighton Bluejays (10-4, 1-2 Big East) are at home in Big East play against the No. 23 Providence Friars (11-3, 2-1 Big East) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET. The Bluejays are double-digit favorites by 10.5 points in the game. The matchup's over/under is set at 139.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Creighton vs. Providence Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Creighton -10.5 139.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Creighton vs Providence Betting Records & Stats

The Bluejays' ATS record is 8-6-0 this season.

Providence's ATS record is 7-5-0 this season.

Creighton (8-6-0 ATS) has covered the spread 57.1% of the time, 1.2% less often than Providence (7-5-0) this season.

Creighton vs. Providence Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Creighton 9 64.3% 81.4 155.3 66.6 130.3 150.2 Providence 6 50% 73.9 155.3 63.7 130.3 142.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Creighton vs Providence Insights & Trends

The 81.4 points per game the Bluejays put up are 17.7 more points than the Friars give up (63.7).

When Creighton scores more than 63.7 points, it is 8-5 against the spread and 10-3 overall.

The Friars average 7.3 more points per game (73.9) than the Bluejays give up to opponents (66.6).

Providence has put together a 7-4 ATS record and an 11-1 overall record in games it scores more than 66.6 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Creighton vs. Providence Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Creighton 8-6-0 6-2 6-8-0 Providence 7-5-0 0-0 3-9-0

Creighton vs. Providence Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Creighton Providence 13-2 Home Record 15-2 5-6 Away Record 6-6 5-8-0 Home ATS Record 9-5-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-4-0 79.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.9 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.9 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-6-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.