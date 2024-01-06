The Creighton Bluejays (10-4, 1-2 Big East) are at home in Big East play against the No. 23 Providence Friars (11-3, 2-1 Big East) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET. The Bluejays are double-digit favorites by 11.5 points in the game. The matchup's point total is set at 140.5.

Creighton vs. Providence Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Creighton -11.5 140.5

Creighton Betting Records & Stats

In nine of 14 games this season, Creighton and its opponents have combined to score more than 140.5 points.

Creighton's matchups this year have an average total of 148.0, 7.5 more points than this game's over/under.

The Bluejays' ATS record is 8-6-0 this season.

Creighton has entered the game as favorites eight times this season and won six of those games.

The Bluejays have been at least a -700 moneyline favorite three times this season and won each of those games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 87.5% chance of a victory for Creighton.

Creighton vs. Providence Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Creighton 9 64.3% 81.4 155.3 66.6 130.3 150.2 Providence 6 50% 73.9 155.3 63.7 130.3 142.1

Additional Creighton Insights & Trends

The Bluejays average 81.4 points per game, 17.7 more points than the 63.7 the Friars allow.

Creighton has an 8-5 record against the spread and a 10-3 record overall when scoring more than 63.7 points.

Creighton vs. Providence Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Creighton 8-6-0 6-2 6-8-0 Providence 7-5-0 0-0 3-9-0

Creighton vs. Providence Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Creighton Providence 13-2 Home Record 15-2 5-6 Away Record 6-6 5-8-0 Home ATS Record 9-5-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-4-0 79.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.9 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.9 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-6-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

