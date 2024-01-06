Creighton vs. Providence: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - January 6
The Creighton Bluejays (10-4, 1-2 Big East) are at home in Big East action against the No. 23 Providence Friars (11-3, 2-1 Big East) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET. The Bluejays are double-digit favorites by 10.5 points in the game. The over/under for the matchup is set at 139.5.
Creighton vs. Providence Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Where: Omaha, Nebraska
- Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Creighton
|-10.5
|139.5
Creighton Betting Records & Stats
- Creighton and its opponents have gone over 139.5 combined points in nine of 14 games this season.
- The average total in Creighton's contests this year is 148.0, 8.5 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Bluejays have an 8-6-0 record against the spread this season.
- Creighton (8-6-0 ATS) has covered the spread 57.1% of the time, 1.2% less often than Providence (7-5-0) this year.
Creighton vs. Providence Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 139.5
|% of Games Over 139.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Creighton
|9
|64.3%
|81.4
|155.3
|66.6
|130.3
|150.2
|Providence
|6
|50%
|73.9
|155.3
|63.7
|130.3
|142.1
Additional Creighton Insights & Trends
- The Bluejays score 17.7 more points per game (81.4) than the Friars allow (63.7).
- Creighton has an 8-5 record against the spread and a 10-3 record overall when scoring more than 63.7 points.
Creighton vs. Providence Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Creighton
|8-6-0
|6-2
|6-8-0
|Providence
|7-5-0
|0-0
|3-9-0
Creighton vs. Providence Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Creighton
|Providence
|13-2
|Home Record
|15-2
|5-6
|Away Record
|6-6
|5-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-5-0
|4-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-4-0
|79.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|82.9
|72.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|73.9
|4-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-6-0
|4-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-5-0
