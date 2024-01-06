The Creighton Bluejays (10-4, 1-2 Big East) are at home in Big East action against the No. 23 Providence Friars (11-3, 2-1 Big East) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET. The Bluejays are double-digit favorites by 10.5 points in the game. The over/under for the matchup is set at 139.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Creighton vs. Providence Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Creighton -10.5 139.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Creighton Betting Records & Stats

Creighton and its opponents have gone over 139.5 combined points in nine of 14 games this season.

The average total in Creighton's contests this year is 148.0, 8.5 more points than this game's over/under.

The Bluejays have an 8-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Creighton (8-6-0 ATS) has covered the spread 57.1% of the time, 1.2% less often than Providence (7-5-0) this year.

Creighton vs. Providence Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Creighton 9 64.3% 81.4 155.3 66.6 130.3 150.2 Providence 6 50% 73.9 155.3 63.7 130.3 142.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Creighton Insights & Trends

The Bluejays score 17.7 more points per game (81.4) than the Friars allow (63.7).

Creighton has an 8-5 record against the spread and a 10-3 record overall when scoring more than 63.7 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Creighton vs. Providence Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Creighton 8-6-0 6-2 6-8-0 Providence 7-5-0 0-0 3-9-0

Creighton vs. Providence Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Creighton Providence 13-2 Home Record 15-2 5-6 Away Record 6-6 5-8-0 Home ATS Record 9-5-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-4-0 79.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.9 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.9 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-6-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.