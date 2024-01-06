The Creighton Bluejays' (10-3) Big East schedule includes Saturday's game against the DePaul Blue Demons (9-7) at Wintrust Arena. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Creighton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Big East Games

Creighton vs. DePaul Scoring Comparison

The Bluejays put up 5.5 more points per game (73.1) than the Blue Demons allow (67.6).

Creighton has put together a 7-1 record in games it scores more than 67.6 points.

DePaul is 9-3 when it gives up fewer than 73.1 points.

The Blue Demons average 77.4 points per game, 13.2 more points than the 64.2 the Bluejays allow.

DePaul has a 9-5 record when scoring more than 64.2 points.

Creighton has a 9-2 record when giving up fewer than 77.4 points.

This year the Blue Demons are shooting 42.6% from the field, only 0.8% higher than Bluejays give up.

The Bluejays make 42.9% of their shots from the field, just 0.8% more than the Blue Demons' defensive field-goal percentage.

Creighton Leaders

Emma Ronsiek: 18.2 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 48.3 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (19-for-48)

18.2 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 48.3 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (19-for-48) Lauren Jensen: 16.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.6 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (26-for-81)

16.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.6 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (26-for-81) Morgan Maly: 14.1 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (28-for-91)

14.1 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (28-for-91) Molly Mogensen: 7.5 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (18-for-39)

7.5 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (18-for-39) Mallory Brake: 4.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.2 BLK, 50 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Creighton Schedule