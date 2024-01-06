How to Watch the Creighton vs. DePaul Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6
The Creighton Bluejays' (10-3) Big East schedule includes Saturday's game against the DePaul Blue Demons (9-7) at Wintrust Arena. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Creighton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Creighton vs. DePaul Scoring Comparison
- The Bluejays put up 5.5 more points per game (73.1) than the Blue Demons allow (67.6).
- Creighton has put together a 7-1 record in games it scores more than 67.6 points.
- DePaul is 9-3 when it gives up fewer than 73.1 points.
- The Blue Demons average 77.4 points per game, 13.2 more points than the 64.2 the Bluejays allow.
- DePaul has a 9-5 record when scoring more than 64.2 points.
- Creighton has a 9-2 record when giving up fewer than 77.4 points.
- This year the Blue Demons are shooting 42.6% from the field, only 0.8% higher than Bluejays give up.
- The Bluejays make 42.9% of their shots from the field, just 0.8% more than the Blue Demons' defensive field-goal percentage.
Creighton Leaders
- Emma Ronsiek: 18.2 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 48.3 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (19-for-48)
- Lauren Jensen: 16.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.6 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (26-for-81)
- Morgan Maly: 14.1 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (28-for-91)
- Molly Mogensen: 7.5 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (18-for-39)
- Mallory Brake: 4.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.2 BLK, 50 FG%
Creighton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|South Dakota State
|W 58-46
|D.J. Sokol Arena
|12/30/2023
|St. John's (NY)
|W 67-56
|D.J. Sokol Arena
|1/3/2024
|UConn
|L 94-50
|D.J. Sokol Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ DePaul
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|1/10/2024
|Butler
|-
|D.J. Sokol Arena
|1/14/2024
|Providence
|-
|D.J. Sokol Arena
