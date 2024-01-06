The Creighton Bluejays (10-4, 1-2 Big East) face the Providence Friars (11-3, 2-1 Big East) in a matchup of Big East teams at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Creighton vs. Providence matchup.

Creighton vs. Providence Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Creighton vs. Providence Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Creighton vs. Providence Betting Trends

Creighton has covered eight times in 14 matchups with a spread this season.

In the Bluejays' 14 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

Providence has put together an 8-6-0 record against the spread this year.

The Friars and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of 14 times this year.

Creighton Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 Sportsbooks rate Creighton much higher (eighth-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (16th-best).

Bookmakers have moved the Bluejays' national championship odds up from +2500 at the start of the season to +2000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 46th-biggest change.

With odds of +2000, Creighton has been given a 4.8% chance of winning the national championship.

