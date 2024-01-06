The Providence Friars (11-3, 2-1 Big East) battle a fellow Big East opponent, the Creighton Bluejays (10-4, 1-2 Big East), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at CHI Health Center Omaha. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Creighton vs. Providence matchup.

Creighton vs. Providence Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska

How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Creighton vs. Providence Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Creighton vs. Providence Betting Trends

Creighton has covered eight times in 14 matchups with a spread this season.

Bluejays games have hit the over six out of 14 times this season.

Providence has put together an 8-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

Friars games have hit the over three out of 14 times this year.

Creighton Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 Creighton is eighth-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2000), much higher than its computer rankings (16th-best).

Bookmakers have moved the Bluejays' national championship odds up from +2500 at the beginning of the season to +2000. Among all teams in the country, that is the 46th-biggest change.

With odds of +2000, Creighton has been given a 4.8% chance of winning the national championship.

