Saturday's Big East schedule will see the Creighton Bluejays (10-4, 1-2 Big East) take the court against the Providence Friars (11-3, 2-1 Big East) at 2:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Creighton vs. Providence matchup.

Creighton vs. Providence Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Creighton vs. Providence Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Creighton vs. Providence Betting Trends

Creighton is 8-6-0 ATS this season.

The Bluejays and their opponents have combined to hit the over six out of 14 times this season.

Providence has put together an 8-6-0 ATS record so far this season.

In the Friars' 14 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Creighton Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2000), Creighton is eighth-best in the country. It is far below that, 16th-best, according to computer rankings.

The Bluejays were +2500 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now moved up to +2000, which is the 46th-biggest change in the country.

Creighton has a 4.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

