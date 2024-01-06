The Creighton Bluejays (10-4, 1-2 Big East) are home in Big East play versus the No. 23 Providence Friars (11-3, 2-1 Big East) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.

Creighton vs. Providence Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska TV: FOX Sports Networks

Creighton Stats Insights

The Bluejays are shooting 49.9% from the field this season, 12.0 percentage points higher than the 37.9% the Friars allow to opponents.

In games Creighton shoots better than 37.9% from the field, it is 10-3 overall.

The Bluejays are the 60th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Friars rank 94th.

The Bluejays average 17.7 more points per game (81.4) than the Friars allow (63.7).

Creighton has a 10-3 record when scoring more than 63.7 points.

Providence Stats Insights

The Friars are shooting 46.1% from the field, 4.9% higher than the 41.2% the Bluejays' opponents have shot this season.

Providence has compiled a 10-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 41.2% from the field.

The Friars are the 94th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bluejays sit at 237th.

The Friars put up an average of 73.9 points per game, 7.3 more points than the 66.6 the Bluejays allow to opponents.

Providence has an 11-3 record when giving up fewer than 81.4 points.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison

In home games, Creighton is averaging 11.7 more points per game (89.7) than it is when playing on the road (78.0).

The Bluejays surrender 66.0 points per game when playing at home, compared to 64.3 in away games.

When playing at home, Creighton is sinking 0.4 more threes per game (11.4) than on the road (11.0). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (38.5%) compared to in road games (37.9%).

Providence Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Providence scored 82.9 points per game last season, 9.0 more than it averaged away (73.9).

In 2022-23, the Friars allowed 1.3 fewer points per game at home (70.5) than on the road (71.8).

At home, Providence made 7.1 3-pointers per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged on the road (6.2). Providence's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.0%) than away (34.4%).

Creighton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/20/2023 Villanova L 68-66 CHI Health Center Omaha 12/30/2023 @ Marquette L 72-67 Fiserv Forum 1/2/2024 @ Georgetown W 77-60 Capital One Arena 1/6/2024 Providence - CHI Health Center Omaha 1/9/2024 @ DePaul - Wintrust Arena 1/13/2024 St. John's - CHI Health Center Omaha

Providence Upcoming Schedule