How to Watch Creighton vs. Providence on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Creighton Bluejays (10-4, 1-2 Big East) are home in Big East play versus the No. 23 Providence Friars (11-3, 2-1 Big East) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.
Creighton vs. Providence Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Creighton Stats Insights
- The Bluejays are shooting 49.9% from the field this season, 12.0 percentage points higher than the 37.9% the Friars allow to opponents.
- In games Creighton shoots better than 37.9% from the field, it is 10-3 overall.
- The Bluejays are the 60th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Friars rank 94th.
- The Bluejays average 17.7 more points per game (81.4) than the Friars allow (63.7).
- Creighton has a 10-3 record when scoring more than 63.7 points.
Providence Stats Insights
- The Friars are shooting 46.1% from the field, 4.9% higher than the 41.2% the Bluejays' opponents have shot this season.
- Providence has compiled a 10-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 41.2% from the field.
- The Friars are the 94th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bluejays sit at 237th.
- The Friars put up an average of 73.9 points per game, 7.3 more points than the 66.6 the Bluejays allow to opponents.
- Providence has an 11-3 record when giving up fewer than 81.4 points.
Creighton Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, Creighton is averaging 11.7 more points per game (89.7) than it is when playing on the road (78.0).
- The Bluejays surrender 66.0 points per game when playing at home, compared to 64.3 in away games.
- When playing at home, Creighton is sinking 0.4 more threes per game (11.4) than on the road (11.0). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (38.5%) compared to in road games (37.9%).
Providence Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Providence scored 82.9 points per game last season, 9.0 more than it averaged away (73.9).
- In 2022-23, the Friars allowed 1.3 fewer points per game at home (70.5) than on the road (71.8).
- At home, Providence made 7.1 3-pointers per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged on the road (6.2). Providence's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.0%) than away (34.4%).
Creighton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Villanova
|L 68-66
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/30/2023
|@ Marquette
|L 72-67
|Fiserv Forum
|1/2/2024
|@ Georgetown
|W 77-60
|Capital One Arena
|1/6/2024
|Providence
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|1/9/2024
|@ DePaul
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|1/13/2024
|St. John's
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
Providence Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|Marquette
|W 72-57
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|12/23/2023
|Butler
|W 85-75
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|1/3/2024
|Seton Hall
|L 61-57
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|@ Creighton
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|1/10/2024
|@ St. John's
|-
|Madison Square Garden
|1/13/2024
|Xavier
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
