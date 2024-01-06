The Creighton Bluejays (10-4, 1-2 Big East) are home in Big East play versus the No. 23 Providence Friars (11-3, 2-1 Big East) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.

Creighton vs. Providence Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska TV: FOX Sports Networks

Creighton Stats Insights

This season, the Bluejays have a 49.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 12% higher than the 37.9% of shots the Friars' opponents have made.

In games Creighton shoots better than 37.9% from the field, it is 10-3 overall.

The Bluejays are the 60th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Friars rank 94th.

The 81.4 points per game the Bluejays record are 17.7 more points than the Friars allow (63.7).

Creighton has a 10-3 record when putting up more than 63.7 points.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison

Creighton is putting up 89.7 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 11.7 more points than it is averaging away from home (78).

When playing at home, the Bluejays are surrendering 1.7 more points per game (66) than away from home (64.3).

Creighton is averaging 11.4 three-pointers per game with a 38.5% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 0.4 more threes and 0.6% points better than it is averaging on the road (11 threes per game, 37.9% three-point percentage).

Creighton Upcoming Schedule