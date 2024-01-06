The Creighton Bluejays (10-4, 1-2 Big East) are home in Big East play versus the No. 23 Providence Friars (11-3, 2-1 Big East) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.

Creighton vs. Providence Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Creighton Stats Insights

  • This season, the Bluejays have a 49.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 12% higher than the 37.9% of shots the Friars' opponents have made.
  • In games Creighton shoots better than 37.9% from the field, it is 10-3 overall.
  • The Bluejays are the 60th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Friars rank 94th.
  • The 81.4 points per game the Bluejays record are 17.7 more points than the Friars allow (63.7).
  • Creighton has a 10-3 record when putting up more than 63.7 points.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison

  • Creighton is putting up 89.7 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 11.7 more points than it is averaging away from home (78).
  • When playing at home, the Bluejays are surrendering 1.7 more points per game (66) than away from home (64.3).
  • Creighton is averaging 11.4 three-pointers per game with a 38.5% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 0.4 more threes and 0.6% points better than it is averaging on the road (11 threes per game, 37.9% three-point percentage).

Creighton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 Villanova L 68-66 CHI Health Center Omaha
12/30/2023 @ Marquette L 72-67 Fiserv Forum
1/2/2024 @ Georgetown W 77-60 Capital One Arena
1/6/2024 Providence - CHI Health Center Omaha
1/9/2024 @ DePaul - Wintrust Arena
1/13/2024 St. John's - CHI Health Center Omaha

