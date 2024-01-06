How to Watch Creighton vs. Providence on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Creighton Bluejays (10-4, 1-2 Big East) are home in Big East play versus the No. 23 Providence Friars (11-3, 2-1 Big East) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.
Creighton vs. Providence Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Creighton Stats Insights
- This season, the Bluejays have a 49.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 12% higher than the 37.9% of shots the Friars' opponents have made.
- In games Creighton shoots better than 37.9% from the field, it is 10-3 overall.
- The Bluejays are the 60th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Friars rank 94th.
- The 81.4 points per game the Bluejays record are 17.7 more points than the Friars allow (63.7).
- Creighton has a 10-3 record when putting up more than 63.7 points.
Creighton Home & Away Comparison
- Creighton is putting up 89.7 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 11.7 more points than it is averaging away from home (78).
- When playing at home, the Bluejays are surrendering 1.7 more points per game (66) than away from home (64.3).
- Creighton is averaging 11.4 three-pointers per game with a 38.5% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 0.4 more threes and 0.6% points better than it is averaging on the road (11 threes per game, 37.9% three-point percentage).
Creighton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Villanova
|L 68-66
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/30/2023
|@ Marquette
|L 72-67
|Fiserv Forum
|1/2/2024
|@ Georgetown
|W 77-60
|Capital One Arena
|1/6/2024
|Providence
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|1/9/2024
|@ DePaul
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|1/13/2024
|St. John's
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
