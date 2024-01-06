Big East opponents battle when the Creighton Bluejays (10-4, 1-2 Big East) welcome in the No. 23 Providence Friars (11-3, 2-1 Big East) at CHI Health Center Omaha, starting at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Creighton vs. Providence Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other Big East Games

Creighton Stats Insights

  • The Bluejays are shooting 49.9% from the field this season, 12 percentage points higher than the 37.9% the Friars allow to opponents.
  • Creighton has a 10-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 37.9% from the field.
  • The Bluejays are the 60th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Friars sit at 94th.
  • The Bluejays average 17.7 more points per game (81.4) than the Friars give up (63.7).
  • Creighton has a 10-3 record when putting up more than 63.7 points.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Creighton has performed better at home this season, scoring 89.7 points per game, compared to 78 per game on the road.
  • The Bluejays surrender 66 points per game at home, compared to 64.3 on the road.
  • When playing at home, Creighton is averaging 0.4 more treys per game (11.4) than in away games (11). It also owns a better three-point percentage at home (38.5%) compared to when playing on the road (37.9%).

Creighton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 Villanova L 68-66 CHI Health Center Omaha
12/30/2023 @ Marquette L 72-67 Fiserv Forum
1/2/2024 @ Georgetown W 77-60 Capital One Arena
1/6/2024 Providence - CHI Health Center Omaha
1/9/2024 @ DePaul - Wintrust Arena
1/13/2024 St. John's - CHI Health Center Omaha

