Big East opponents battle when the Creighton Bluejays (10-4, 1-2 Big East) welcome in the No. 23 Providence Friars (11-3, 2-1 Big East) at CHI Health Center Omaha, starting at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Creighton vs. Providence Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska TV: FOX Sports Networks

How to Watch Other Big East Games

Creighton Stats Insights

The Bluejays are shooting 49.9% from the field this season, 12 percentage points higher than the 37.9% the Friars allow to opponents.

Creighton has a 10-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 37.9% from the field.

The Bluejays are the 60th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Friars sit at 94th.

The Bluejays average 17.7 more points per game (81.4) than the Friars give up (63.7).

Creighton has a 10-3 record when putting up more than 63.7 points.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Creighton has performed better at home this season, scoring 89.7 points per game, compared to 78 per game on the road.

The Bluejays surrender 66 points per game at home, compared to 64.3 on the road.

When playing at home, Creighton is averaging 0.4 more treys per game (11.4) than in away games (11). It also owns a better three-point percentage at home (38.5%) compared to when playing on the road (37.9%).

Creighton Upcoming Schedule