How to Watch Creighton vs. Providence on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Big East opponents battle when the Creighton Bluejays (10-4, 1-2 Big East) welcome in the No. 23 Providence Friars (11-3, 2-1 Big East) at CHI Health Center Omaha, starting at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Creighton vs. Providence Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Big East Games
- Marquette vs Seton Hall (12:00 PM ET | January 6)
- DePaul vs Georgetown (12:00 PM ET | January 6)
- St. John's vs Villanova (1:00 PM ET | January 6)
Creighton Stats Insights
- The Bluejays are shooting 49.9% from the field this season, 12 percentage points higher than the 37.9% the Friars allow to opponents.
- Creighton has a 10-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 37.9% from the field.
- The Bluejays are the 60th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Friars sit at 94th.
- The Bluejays average 17.7 more points per game (81.4) than the Friars give up (63.7).
- Creighton has a 10-3 record when putting up more than 63.7 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Creighton Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Creighton has performed better at home this season, scoring 89.7 points per game, compared to 78 per game on the road.
- The Bluejays surrender 66 points per game at home, compared to 64.3 on the road.
- When playing at home, Creighton is averaging 0.4 more treys per game (11.4) than in away games (11). It also owns a better three-point percentage at home (38.5%) compared to when playing on the road (37.9%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Creighton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Villanova
|L 68-66
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/30/2023
|@ Marquette
|L 72-67
|Fiserv Forum
|1/2/2024
|@ Georgetown
|W 77-60
|Capital One Arena
|1/6/2024
|Providence
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|1/9/2024
|@ DePaul
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|1/13/2024
|St. John's
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.