The Creighton Bluejays (10-4, 1-2 Big East) are welcoming in the No. 23 Providence Friars (11-3, 2-1 Big East) for a contest between Big East foes at CHI Health Center Omaha, beginning at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Creighton vs. Providence Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska

TV: FOX Sports Networks

Creighton Stats Insights

The Bluejays make 49.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 12 percentage points higher than the Friars have allowed to their opponents (37.9%).

Creighton is 10-3 when it shoots better than 37.9% from the field.

The Bluejays are the 59th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Friars sit at 93rd.

The Bluejays score 17.7 more points per game (81.4) than the Friars give up (63.7).

Creighton has a 10-3 record when scoring more than 63.7 points.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison

Creighton posts 89.7 points per game in home games, compared to 78 points per game in away games, a difference of 11.7 points per contest.

The Bluejays surrender 66 points per game in home games, compared to 64.3 in road games.

At home, Creighton is draining 0.4 more three-pointers per game (11.4) than when playing on the road (11). It also has a higher three-point percentage at home (38.5%) compared to in road games (37.9%).

Creighton Upcoming Schedule