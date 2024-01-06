How to Watch Creighton vs. Providence on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Creighton Bluejays (10-4, 1-2 Big East) are welcoming in the No. 23 Providence Friars (11-3, 2-1 Big East) for a contest between Big East foes at CHI Health Center Omaha, beginning at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
Creighton vs. Providence Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Creighton Stats Insights
- The Bluejays make 49.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 12 percentage points higher than the Friars have allowed to their opponents (37.9%).
- Creighton is 10-3 when it shoots better than 37.9% from the field.
- The Bluejays are the 59th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Friars sit at 93rd.
- The Bluejays score 17.7 more points per game (81.4) than the Friars give up (63.7).
- Creighton has a 10-3 record when scoring more than 63.7 points.
Creighton Home & Away Comparison
- Creighton posts 89.7 points per game in home games, compared to 78 points per game in away games, a difference of 11.7 points per contest.
- The Bluejays surrender 66 points per game in home games, compared to 64.3 in road games.
- At home, Creighton is draining 0.4 more three-pointers per game (11.4) than when playing on the road (11). It also has a higher three-point percentage at home (38.5%) compared to in road games (37.9%).
Creighton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Villanova
|L 68-66
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/30/2023
|@ Marquette
|L 72-67
|Fiserv Forum
|1/2/2024
|@ Georgetown
|W 77-60
|Capital One Arena
|1/6/2024
|Providence
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|1/9/2024
|@ DePaul
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|1/13/2024
|St. John's
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
