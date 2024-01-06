Saturday's game at CHI Health Center Omaha has the Creighton Bluejays (10-4, 1-2 Big East) squaring off against the No. 23 Providence Friars (11-3, 2-1 Big East) at 2:00 PM ET on January 6. Our computer prediction projects a 76-67 victory for Creighton, who are favored by our model.

The matchup has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Creighton vs. Providence Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Creighton vs. Providence Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 76, Providence 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Creighton vs. Providence

Computer Predicted Spread: Creighton (-8.8)

Creighton (-8.8) Computer Predicted Total: 142.8

Creighton has put together an 8-6-0 record against the spread this season, while Providence is 7-5-0. The Bluejays are 6-8-0 and the Friars are 3-9-0 in terms of going over the point total. Creighton is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests, while Providence has gone 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other Big East Predictions

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays outscore opponents by 14.8 points per game (scoring 81.4 points per game to rank 53rd in college basketball while giving up 66.6 per outing to rank 86th in college basketball) and have a +208 scoring differential overall.

Creighton prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 8.7 boards. It is collecting 39.8 rebounds per game (60th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 31.1 per outing.

Creighton hits 10.9 three-pointers per game (ninth-most in college basketball) at a 37.2% rate (49th in college basketball), compared to the 5.4 per game its opponents make at a 29.6% rate.

The Bluejays score 106.4 points per 100 possessions (14th in college basketball), while allowing 87.0 points per 100 possessions (106th in college basketball).

Creighton loses the turnover battle by 3.5 per game, committing 10.9 (105th in college basketball) while its opponents average 7.4.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.