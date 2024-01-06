Saturday's contest between the Creighton Bluejays (10-4, 1-2 Big East) and the No. 23 Providence Friars (11-3, 2-1 Big East) at CHI Health Center Omaha has a projected final score of 76-67 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Creighton squad coming out on top. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.

Based on our computer prediction, Providence is a good bet to cover the spread, which currently sits at 10.5. The two sides are projected to exceed the 139.5 over/under.

Creighton vs. Providence Game Info & Odds

Creighton vs. Providence Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 76, Providence 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Creighton vs. Providence

Pick ATS: Providence (+10.5)



Providence (+10.5) Pick OU: Over (139.5)



Creighton has compiled an 8-6-0 record against the spread this season, while Providence is 7-5-0. The Bluejays have gone over the point total in six games, while Friars games have gone over three times. The two teams score an average of 155.3 points per game, 15.8 more points than this matchup's total. Creighton is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its last 10 games, while Providence has gone 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays have a +208 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.8 points per game. They're putting up 81.4 points per game to rank 53rd in college basketball and are allowing 66.6 per contest to rank 85th in college basketball.

Creighton wins the rebound battle by 8.7 boards on average. It records 39.8 rebounds per game, which ranks 60th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 31.1 per outing.

Creighton makes 10.9 three-pointers per game (ninth-most in college basketball) at a 37.2% rate (48th in college basketball), compared to the 5.4 per game its opponents make at a 29.6% rate.

The Bluejays average 106.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (14th in college basketball), and allow 87 points per 100 possessions (106th in college basketball).

Creighton has committed 3.5 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.9 (106th in college basketball play) while forcing 7.4 (363rd in college basketball).

Providence Performance Insights

The Friars put up 73.9 points per game (207th in college basketball) while giving up 63.7 per outing (30th in college basketball). They have a +143 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 10.2 points per game.

Providence comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 4.1 boards. It records 38.5 rebounds per game (94th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 34.4.

Providence hits 2.4 more threes per game than the opposition, 8 (134th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.6.

Providence has committed 13.3 turnovers per game (303rd in college basketball), 1.2 more than the 12.1 it forces (178th in college basketball).

