Saturday's contest between the No. 21 Creighton Bluejays (10-3) and DePaul Blue Demons (9-7) squaring off at Wintrust Arena has a projected final score of 74-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Creighton, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 4:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Bluejays' last contest on Wednesday ended in a 94-50 loss to UConn.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Creighton vs. DePaul Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: Fubo Sports US

Fubo Sports US Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Creighton vs. DePaul Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 74, DePaul 67

Other Big East Predictions

Creighton Schedule Analysis

On November 24, the Bluejays captured their signature win of the season, an 83-69 victory over the Michigan State Spartans, who are a top 50 team (No. 17), according to our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Bluejays are 3-3 (.500%) -- tied for the sixth-most victories, but also tied for the 41st-most defeats.

Creighton has two wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 19th-most in the country.

The Blue Demons have tied for the 92nd-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country according to the RPI (two).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Creighton 2023-24 Best Wins

83-69 over Michigan State (No. 17) on November 24

79-74 on the road over Nebraska (No. 30) on November 19

89-78 on the road over Drake (No. 54) on December 17

57-46 over Georgia Tech (No. 59) on November 23

58-46 at home over South Dakota State (No. 78) on December 21

Creighton Leaders

Emma Ronsiek: 18.2 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 48.3 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (19-for-48)

18.2 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 48.3 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (19-for-48) Lauren Jensen: 16.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.6 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (26-for-81)

16.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.6 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (26-for-81) Morgan Maly: 14.1 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (28-for-91)

14.1 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (28-for-91) Molly Mogensen: 7.5 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (18-for-39)

7.5 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (18-for-39) Mallory Brake: 4.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.2 BLK, 50.0 FG%

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays have a +116 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.9 points per game. They're putting up 73.1 points per game, 91st in college basketball, and are giving up 64.2 per outing to rank 182nd in college basketball.

In conference action, Creighton is averaging fewer points (62.3 per game) than it is overall (73.1) in 2023-24.

The Bluejays are putting up fewer points at home (70.7 per game) than on the road (77.8).

Creighton is conceding fewer points at home (63.0 per game) than away (72.3).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.