What are Creighton's chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

How Creighton ranks

Record Big East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-3 2-2 21 21 11

Creighton's best wins

Creighton captured its signature win of the season on November 23, when it grabbed a 57-46 victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 36), according to the RPI. Lauren Jensen was the top scorer in the signature win over Georgia Tech, dropping 32 points with eight rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

79-74 on the road over Nebraska (No. 43/RPI) on November 19

83-69 over Michigan State (No. 46/RPI) on November 24

58-46 at home over South Dakota State (No. 64/RPI) on December 21

89-78 on the road over Drake (No. 65/RPI) on December 17

67-56 at home over St. John's (NY) (No. 95/RPI) on December 30

Creighton's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 4-2 | Quadrant 2: 2-1 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 1-0

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents (according to the RPI), Creighton is 4-2 (.667%) -- tied for the fourth-most victories.

The Bluejays have tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation according to the RPI (two).

According to the RPI, Creighton has four wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 20th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Creighton has to overcome the fourth-toughest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Bluejays have 14 games remaining on the schedule, with 12 contests coming against teams that are better than .500, and 11 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

In terms of Creighton's upcoming schedule, it has 14 games remaining, with two coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Creighton's next game

Matchup: Creighton Bluejays vs. Butler Bulldogs

Creighton Bluejays vs. Butler Bulldogs Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET Location: D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska

D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska TV Channel: FloHoops

