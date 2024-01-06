2024 NCAA Bracketology: Creighton March Madness Odds | January 8
If you're seeking bracketology analysis of Creighton and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, check out the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2500
- Preseason national championship odds: +3000
- Pre-new year national championship odds: +2000
How Creighton ranks
|Record
|Big East Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|11-4
|2-2
|27
|26
|42
Creighton's best wins
Creighton's signature win of the season came on January 6 in a 69-60 victory versus the No. 23 Providence Friars. Ryan Kalkbrenner was the top scorer in the signature victory over Providence, posting 22 points with 12 rebounds and one assist.
Next best wins
- 85-82 at home over Alabama (No. 27/RPI) on December 16
- 89-60 on the road over Nebraska (No. 49/RPI) on December 3
- 92-84 at home over Iowa (No. 101/RPI) on November 14
- 88-65 over Loyola Chicago (No. 125/RPI) on November 22
- 105-54 at home over Florida A&M (No. 175/RPI) on November 7
Creighton's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 2-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0
- Based on the RPI, Creighton has two wins over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 12th-most in Division 1.
- Creighton has tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation based on the RPI (three).
Schedule insights
- Based on our predictions, Creighton gets the 29th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.
- Of the Bluejays' 15 remaining games this year, nine are against teams with worse records, and 13 are against teams with records north of .500.
- Reviewing Creighton's upcoming schedule, it has four games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.
Creighton's next game
- Matchup: DePaul Blue Demons vs. Creighton Bluejays
- Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
