March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2500

+2500 Preseason national championship odds: +3000

+3000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +2000

How Creighton ranks

Record Big East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-4 2-2 27 26 42

Creighton's best wins

Creighton's signature win of the season came on January 6 in a 69-60 victory versus the No. 23 Providence Friars. Ryan Kalkbrenner was the top scorer in the signature victory over Providence, posting 22 points with 12 rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

85-82 at home over Alabama (No. 27/RPI) on December 16

89-60 on the road over Nebraska (No. 49/RPI) on December 3

92-84 at home over Iowa (No. 101/RPI) on November 14

88-65 over Loyola Chicago (No. 125/RPI) on November 22

105-54 at home over Florida A&M (No. 175/RPI) on November 7

Creighton's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Based on the RPI, Creighton has two wins over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 12th-most in Division 1.

Creighton has tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation based on the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Creighton gets the 29th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

Of the Bluejays' 15 remaining games this year, nine are against teams with worse records, and 13 are against teams with records north of .500.

Reviewing Creighton's upcoming schedule, it has four games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Creighton's next game

Matchup: DePaul Blue Demons vs. Creighton Bluejays

DePaul Blue Demons vs. Creighton Bluejays Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

