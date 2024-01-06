On Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, the St. Louis Blues square off with the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Colton Parayko going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Colton Parayko score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Parayko stats and insights

  • Parayko has scored in seven of 37 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Hurricanes yet this season.
  • Parayko has no points on the power play.
  • Parayko's shooting percentage is 9.9%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are allowing 118 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.9 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Parayko recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Canucks 1 1 0 24:15 Home W 2-1
12/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 24:40 Away L 4-2
12/29/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 25:05 Home L 2-1
12/27/2023 Stars 0 0 0 24:43 Home W 2-1
12/23/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 23:40 Home W 7-5
12/21/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 25:01 Away W 4-1
12/19/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 24:00 Away L 6-1
12/16/2023 Stars 1 1 0 25:18 Home W 4-3 OT
12/14/2023 Senators 0 0 0 26:38 Home W 4-2
12/12/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 23:13 Home L 6-4

Blues vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

