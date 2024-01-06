For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the St. Louis Blues and the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, is Brayden Schenn a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Brayden Schenn score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Schenn stats and insights

  • In five of 37 games this season, Schenn has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Hurricanes.
  • Schenn has picked up two goals and two assists on the power play.
  • Schenn averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • The Hurricanes are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 118 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.9 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Schenn recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Canucks 0 0 0 17:52 Home W 2-1
12/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 20:26 Away L 4-2
12/29/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:36 Home L 2-1
12/27/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:31 Home W 2-1
12/23/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:53 Home W 7-5
12/21/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:01 Away W 4-1
12/19/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:02 Away L 6-1
12/16/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:44 Home W 4-3 OT
12/14/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:19 Home W 4-2
12/12/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:25 Home L 6-4

Blues vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

