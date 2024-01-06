Top Player Prop Bets for Blues vs. Hurricanes on January 6, 2024
You can wager on player prop bet odds for Sebastian Aho, Robert Thomas and other players on the Carolina Hurricanes and St. Louis Blues heading into their matchup at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday at PNC Arena.
Blues vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Blues vs. Hurricanes Additional Info
NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues
Robert Thomas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)
Thomas' 16 goals and 25 assists in 37 games for St. Louis add up to 41 total points on the season.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canucks
|Jan. 4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Penguins
|Dec. 30
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Avalanche
|Dec. 29
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Stars
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 23
|1
|1
|2
|2
Pavel Buchnevich Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)
Pavel Buchnevich has scored 29 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has 12 goals and 17 assists.
Buchnevich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canucks
|Jan. 4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Penguins
|Dec. 30
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Avalanche
|Dec. 29
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Stars
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 23
|0
|2
|2
|5
Jordan Kyrou Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)
St. Louis' Jordan Kyrou is among the leading scorers on the team with 27 total points (nine goals and 18 assists).
Kyrou Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canucks
|Jan. 4
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Penguins
|Dec. 30
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Avalanche
|Dec. 29
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Stars
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 23
|2
|0
|2
|7
NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes
Sebastian Aho Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
Aho has been a major player for Carolina this season, with 46 points in 36 games.
Aho Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Capitals
|Jan. 5
|0
|3
|3
|3
|at Rangers
|Jan. 2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Maple Leafs
|Dec. 30
|1
|2
|3
|4
|vs. Canadiens
|Dec. 28
|0
|4
|4
|2
|at Predators
|Dec. 27
|1
|3
|4
|2
Seth Jarvis Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)
Seth Jarvis has picked up 28 points (0.7 per game), scoring 14 goals and adding 14 assists.
Jarvis Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Capitals
|Jan. 5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Rangers
|Jan. 2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Maple Leafs
|Dec. 30
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Canadiens
|Dec. 28
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Predators
|Dec. 27
|1
|1
|2
|1
