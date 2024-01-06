The Carolina Hurricanes (22-13-4) host the St. Louis Blues (19-17-1) at PNC Arena on Saturday, January 6 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO. The Hurricanes have won five games in a row.

Blues vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Hurricanes (-190) Blues (+155) 6.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Blues Betting Insights

The Blues have been listed as an underdog 25 times this season, and won 13, or 52.0%, of those games.

St. Louis has entered nine games this season as the underdog by +155 or more and is 4-5 in those contests.

The Blues have a 39.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

St. Louis has played 13 games this season that finished with over 6.5 goals.

Blues vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Blues vs. Hurricanes Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Blues Total (Rank) 135 (4th) Goals 106 (26th) 118 (15th) Goals Allowed 118 (15th) 38 (1st) Power Play Goals 12 (31st) 22 (11th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 20 (7th)

Blues Advanced Stats

St. Louis owns a 7-3-0 record against the spread while going 6-4-0 overall over its last 10 contests.

In its past 10 games, St. Louis has gone over the total four times.

The Blues have averaged a total of 6.5 combined goals over their last 10 games, identical to this game's over/under.

During the last 10 games, the Blues and their opponents averaged 0.5 more goals than their season game score average of 7.6 goals.

The Blues have scored 106 goals this season (2.9 per game) to rank 26th in the league.

The Blues' 118 total goals conceded (3.2 per game) rank 15th in the league.

Their 25th-ranked goal differential is -12.

