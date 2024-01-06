Blues vs. Hurricanes: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Carolina Hurricanes (22-13-4) host the St. Louis Blues (19-17-1) at PNC Arena on Saturday, January 6 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO. The Hurricanes have won five games in a row.
Blues vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Hurricanes (-190)
|Blues (+155)
|6.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Blues Betting Insights
- The Blues have been listed as an underdog 25 times this season, and won 13, or 52.0%, of those games.
- St. Louis has entered nine games this season as the underdog by +155 or more and is 4-5 in those contests.
- The Blues have a 39.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- St. Louis has played 13 games this season that finished with over 6.5 goals.
Blues vs Hurricanes Additional Info
Blues vs. Hurricanes Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Blues Total (Rank)
|135 (4th)
|Goals
|106 (26th)
|118 (15th)
|Goals Allowed
|118 (15th)
|38 (1st)
|Power Play Goals
|12 (31st)
|22 (11th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|20 (7th)
Blues Advanced Stats
- St. Louis owns a 7-3-0 record against the spread while going 6-4-0 overall over its last 10 contests.
- In its past 10 games, St. Louis has gone over the total four times.
- The Blues have averaged a total of 6.5 combined goals over their last 10 games, identical to this game's over/under.
- During the last 10 games, the Blues and their opponents averaged 0.5 more goals than their season game score average of 7.6 goals.
- The Blues have scored 106 goals this season (2.9 per game) to rank 26th in the league.
- The Blues' 118 total goals conceded (3.2 per game) rank 15th in the league.
- Their 25th-ranked goal differential is -12.
