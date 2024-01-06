Two of the top players to keep an eye on when the Carolina Hurricanes meet the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at PNC Arena -- the puck drops at 8:00 PM ET -- are the Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho and the Blues' Robert Thomas.

Blues vs. Hurricanes Game Information

Blues Players to Watch

Thomas is a key offensive option for St. Louis, with 41 points this season, as he has recorded 16 goals and 25 assists in 37 games.

St. Louis' Pavel Buchnevich has posted 29 total points (0.8 per game), with 12 goals and 17 assists.

This season, St. Louis' Jordan Kyrou has 27 points, courtesy of nine goals (fourth on team) and 18 assists (second).

In the crease, Joel Hofer has a 7-6-0 record this season, with a .911 save percentage (22nd in the league). In 14 games, he has 328 saves, and has allowed 32 goals (2.8 goals against average).

Hurricanes Players to Watch

Aho is one of Carolina's top contributors with 46 points. He has scored 15 goals and picked up 31 assists this season.

Seth Jarvis has chipped in with 28 points (14 goals, 14 assists).

Andrei Svechnikov has posted nine goals and 17 assists for Carolina.

In 15 games, Antti Raanta's record is 7-5-1. He has conceded 48 goals (3.56 goals against average) and has recorded 283 saves.

Blues vs. Hurricanes Stat Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 8th 3.46 Goals Scored 2.86 26th 13th 3.03 Goals Allowed 3.19 18th 4th 33.3 Shots 30.5 17th 1st 25.7 Shots Allowed 31.8 24th 4th 28.15% Power Play % 11.11% 31st 9th 82.68% Penalty Kill % 79.59% 19th

