Saturday will feature an NHL outing between the home favorite Carolina Hurricanes (22-13-4, -190 on the moneyline to win) and the St. Louis Blues (19-17-1, +155 moneyline odds) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO.

Blues vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Blues vs. Hurricanes Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Blues vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Blues vs. Hurricanes Betting Trends

Carolina and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in 21 of 39 games this season.

The Hurricanes have been victorious in 21 of their 35 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (60.0%).

The Blues have been an underdog in 25 games this season, with 13 upset wins (52.0%).

Carolina is 10-4 (winning 71.4% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -190 or shorter.

St. Louis is 4-5 when it is underdogs of +155 or longer on the moneyline.

Blues Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Kevin Hayes 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+140) 1.5 (-133) Brayden Schenn 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+115) 1.5 (-133) Robert Thomas 0.5 (+115) 0.5 (-175) 1.5 (-149)

Blues Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-1-3 5-5 7-3-0 6.2 4.20 2.60 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-1-3 4.20 2.60 17 45.9% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 7-3 4-6-0 6.5 3.10 2.90 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 3.10 2.90 5 17.9% Record as ML Favorite 5-4 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 1-1 Record as ML Underdog 5-3 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6

