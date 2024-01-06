The Carolina Hurricanes will host the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, January 6, with the Hurricanes victorious in five straight games.

The Hurricanes game against the Blues can be watched on ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO, so tune in to catch the action.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Blues vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues concede 3.2 goals per game (118 in total), 15th in the NHL.

With 106 goals (2.9 per game), the Blues have the league's 26th-ranked offense.

In their past 10 games, the Blues are 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Blues have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) during that span.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Robert Thomas 37 16 25 41 22 31 54% Pavel Buchnevich 35 12 17 29 26 25 25.6% Jordan Kyrou 37 9 18 27 23 22 33.3% Kevin Hayes 37 9 10 19 13 24 56.9% Torey Krug 37 1 16 17 22 18 -

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have conceded 118 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 15th in league play in goals against.

The Hurricanes' 135 total goals (3.5 per game) rank fourth in the NHL.

In the last 10 games, the Hurricanes have gone 6-1-3 (65.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Hurricanes have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 42 goals over that span.

Hurricanes Key Players