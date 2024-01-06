Going into a game against the Carolina Hurricanes (22-13-4), the St. Louis Blues (19-17-1) will be keeping their eye on three players on the injury report. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 at PNC Arena.

St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Anton Malmstrom D Out Undisclosed Justin Faulk D Out Lower Body Josh Jacobs D Out Undisclosed

Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Frederik Andersen G Out Blood Clotting Stefan Noesen RW Questionable Illness Jesper Fast RW Questionable Upper Body Martin Necas C Questionable Upper Body

Blues vs. Hurricanes Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Arena: PNC Arena

Blues Season Insights

The Blues have 106 goals this season (2.9 per game), 26th in the league.

St. Louis' total of 118 goals conceded (3.2 per game) ranks 15th in the NHL.

Their -12 goal differential is 25th in the league.

Hurricanes Season Insights

The Hurricanes' 135 total goals (3.5 per game) rank fourth in the NHL.

Their goal differential (+17) makes them ninth-best in the league.

Blues vs. Hurricanes Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-190) Blues (+155) 6.5

