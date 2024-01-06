Going into a game against the Carolina Hurricanes (22-13-4), the St. Louis Blues (19-17-1) will be keeping their eye on three players on the injury report. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 at PNC Arena.

St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Anton Malmstrom D Out Undisclosed
Justin Faulk D Out Lower Body
Josh Jacobs D Out Undisclosed

Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Frederik Andersen G Out Blood Clotting
Stefan Noesen RW Questionable Illness
Jesper Fast RW Questionable Upper Body
Martin Necas C Questionable Upper Body

Blues vs. Hurricanes Game Info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Raleigh, North Carolina
  • Arena: PNC Arena

Blues Season Insights

  • The Blues have 106 goals this season (2.9 per game), 26th in the league.
  • St. Louis' total of 118 goals conceded (3.2 per game) ranks 15th in the NHL.
  • Their -12 goal differential is 25th in the league.

Hurricanes Season Insights

  • The Hurricanes' 135 total goals (3.5 per game) rank fourth in the NHL.
  • Their goal differential (+17) makes them ninth-best in the league.

Blues vs. Hurricanes Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Hurricanes (-190) Blues (+155) 6.5

