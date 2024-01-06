The Nebraska Cornhuskers versus the Wisconsin Badgers is one of three games on Saturday's college basketball slate that includes a Big Ten team on the court.

Big Ten Men's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Iowa Hawkeyes 12:00 PM ET Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo) Nebraska Cornhuskers at Wisconsin Badgers 2:15 PM ET Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo) Ohio State Buckeyes at Indiana Hoosiers 8:00 PM ET FOX (Live stream on Fubo)

