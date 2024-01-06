Will Alexey Toropchenko Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on January 6?
On Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, the St. Louis Blues go head to head against the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Alexey Toropchenko going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Alexey Toropchenko score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Toropchenko stats and insights
- Toropchenko has scored in six of 37 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Hurricanes.
- Toropchenko has no points on the power play.
- He has a 12.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 118 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.9 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Toropchenko recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|11:36
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/30/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|11:19
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/29/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|14:01
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/27/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|15:27
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|11:57
|Home
|W 7-5
|12/21/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|14:02
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/19/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|14:42
|Away
|L 6-1
|12/16/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|14:13
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/14/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|13:27
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/12/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|9:03
|Home
|L 6-4
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blues vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.