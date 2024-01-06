On Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, the St. Louis Blues go head to head against the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Alexey Toropchenko going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Alexey Toropchenko score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Toropchenko stats and insights

Toropchenko has scored in six of 37 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Hurricanes.

Toropchenko has no points on the power play.

He has a 12.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 118 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.9 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Toropchenko recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Canucks 0 0 0 11:36 Home W 2-1 12/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 11:19 Away L 4-2 12/29/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:01 Home L 2-1 12/27/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:27 Home W 2-1 12/23/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 11:57 Home W 7-5 12/21/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 14:02 Away W 4-1 12/19/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:42 Away L 6-1 12/16/2023 Stars 1 0 1 14:13 Home W 4-3 OT 12/14/2023 Senators 0 0 0 13:27 Home W 4-2 12/12/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 9:03 Home L 6-4

Blues vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

