Should you wager on Alex Goligoski to find the back of the net when the Minnesota Wild and the Columbus Blue Jackets face off on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Alex Goligoski score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Goligoski stats and insights

Goligoski is yet to score through 20 games this season.

He has not played against the Blue Jackets yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have conceded 145 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.6 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Goligoski recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Lightning 1 0 1 18:09 Home L 4-1 1/2/2024 Flames 0 0 0 15:04 Home L 3-1 12/31/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:24 Home L 3-2 12/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:43 Away L 4-2 12/27/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:37 Home W 6-3 12/23/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 18:10 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:17 Home W 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 17:33 Away W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:14 Away L 4-3 12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:12 Home W 2-1 SO

Wild vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

