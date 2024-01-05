The Denver Nuggets (25-11) take on the Orlando Magic (19-15) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday at Ball Arena. Nikola Jokic of the Nuggets and Paolo Banchero of the Magic are two players to watch in this contest.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Magic

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: ALT, BSFL

ALT, BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nuggets' Last Game

On Thursday, in their most recent game, the Nuggets defeated the Warriors 130-127. With 34 points, Jokic was their high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 34 9 10 2 1 2 Aaron Gordon 30 9 2 0 1 2 Jamal Murray 25 2 6 2 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic is averaging 26.0 points, 9.1 assists and 12.2 boards per game.

Michael Porter Jr.'s numbers for the season are 16.1 points, 7.4 boards and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 47.0% from the field and 39.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Aaron Gordon posts 14.0 points, 6.8 boards and 3.3 assists per contest, shooting 53.6% from the field.

Jamal Murray's numbers for the season are 19.9 points, 6.2 assists and 3.8 boards per game.

Reggie Jackson's numbers for the season are 12.1 points, 2.1 boards and 4.4 assists per game, shooting 46.5% from the field and 38.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Watch Jokic, Banchero and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 23.0 10.9 8.2 1.2 1.0 1.0 Jamal Murray 21.9 4.4 6.3 1.4 0.7 2.6 Michael Porter Jr. 14.6 6.2 1.0 0.2 0.9 2.9 Aaron Gordon 13.7 4.7 2.0 0.7 0.3 0.6 Peyton Watson 11.1 3.7 1.0 0.5 0.6 1.6

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.