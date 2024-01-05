Nikola Jokic is one of the players with prop bets available when the Denver Nuggets and the Orlando Magic meet at Ball Arena on Friday (at 9:00 PM ET).

Nuggets vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Time: 9:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ALT and BSFL

Location: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs Magic Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -108) 11.5 (Over: -123) 8.5 (Over: -128) 0.5 (Over: -139)

Friday's over/under for Jokic is 25.5 points. That's 0.5 fewer than his season average of 26.

His per-game rebound average of 12.2 is 0.7 more than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (11.5).

Jokic has averaged 9.1 assists per game this year, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Friday (8.5).

Jokic's 1.1 made three-pointers per game is 0.6 more than his over/under in Friday's game (0.5).

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (Over: -102) 6.5 (Over: -105) 2.5 (Over: -120)

The 16.1 points Michael Porter Jr. scores per game are 0.6 more than his prop total on Friday (15.5).

His per-game rebounding average of 7.4 is 0.9 higher than his prop bet on Friday (6.5).

He makes 2.8 three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

Aaron Gordon Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: +114) 2.5 (Over: -114) 0.5 (Over: -104)

The 14.5-point over/under for Aaron Gordon on Friday is 0.5 higher than his season scoring average.

His rebounding average of 6.8 is lower than his over/under on Friday (6.5).

Gordon averages 3.3 assists, 0.8 more than Friday's over/under.

Gordon has knocked down 0.5 three-pointers per game, the same as his over/under on Friday.

