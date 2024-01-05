How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Magic Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Orlando Magic (19-15) hope to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (25-11) on January 5, 2024.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Magic.
Nuggets vs. Magic Game Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
Nuggets vs Magic Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Magic Prediction
|Nuggets vs Magic Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Magic Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Magic Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Magic Odds/Over/Under
|Nuggets vs Magic Player Props
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets are shooting 49.2% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 47.3% the Magic allow to opponents.
- In games Denver shoots better than 47.3% from the field, it is 20-3 overall.
- The Nuggets are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 18th.
- The Nuggets score 115.6 points per game, only 3.8 more points than the 111.8 the Magic allow.
- Denver is 18-3 when scoring more than 111.8 points.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- The Nuggets are averaging 119.9 points per game this season at home, which is 8.3 more points than they're averaging away from home (111.6).
- In 2023-24, Denver is surrendering 109.7 points per game in home games. Away from home, it is allowing 110.7.
- The Nuggets are averaging 13.2 three-pointers per game with a 39.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which is 2.3 more threes and 3.4% points better than they're averaging in away games (10.9 threes per game, 36% three-point percentage).
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Vlatko Cancar
|Out
|Knee
|Julian Strawther
|Questionable
|Knee
|Reggie Jackson
|Questionable
|Calf
