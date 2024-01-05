The Orlando Magic (19-15) hope to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (25-11) on January 5, 2024.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Magic, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Nuggets vs. Magic Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Nuggets vs Magic Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets are shooting 49.2% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 47.3% the Magic allow to opponents.

In games Denver shoots better than 47.3% from the field, it is 20-3 overall.

The Nuggets are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 18th.

The Nuggets score 115.6 points per game, only 3.8 more points than the 111.8 the Magic allow.

Denver is 18-3 when scoring more than 111.8 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets are averaging 119.9 points per game this season at home, which is 8.3 more points than they're averaging away from home (111.6).

In 2023-24, Denver is surrendering 109.7 points per game in home games. Away from home, it is allowing 110.7.

The Nuggets are averaging 13.2 three-pointers per game with a 39.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which is 2.3 more threes and 3.4% points better than they're averaging in away games (10.9 threes per game, 36% three-point percentage).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nuggets Injuries