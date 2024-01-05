Nuggets vs. Magic: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Orlando Magic (19-15) are 9.5-point underdogs as they look to break a three-game road slide when they square off against the Denver Nuggets (25-11) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Ball Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and BSFL. The over/under in the matchup is set at 222.5.
Nuggets vs. Magic Odds & Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: ALT and BSFL
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-9.5
|222.5
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- In 20 of 36 games this season, Denver and its opponents have combined to total more than 222.5 points.
- Denver's matchups this year have an average point total of 225.8, 3.3 more points than this game's over/under.
- So far this season, the Nuggets have compiled a 16-20-0 record against the spread.
- This season, Denver has won 23 out of the 32 games, or 71.9%, in which it has been favored.
- Denver has been at least a -400 moneyline favorite eight times this season and won all of those games.
- The Nuggets have a 80% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Nuggets vs. Magic Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 222.5
|% of Games Over 222.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|20
|55.6%
|115.6
|229.2
|110.3
|222.1
|226.3
|Magic
|18
|52.9%
|113.6
|229.2
|111.8
|222.1
|226.7
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- The Nuggets have a 5-5 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall in their last 10 games.
- Three of Nuggets' past 10 games have hit the over.
- Denver has done a better job covering the spread in home games (9-8-0) than it has in road affairs (7-12-0).
- The Nuggets average 115.6 points per game, just 3.8 more points than the 111.8 the Magic allow.
- When Denver scores more than 111.8 points, it is 15-6 against the spread and 18-3 overall.
Nuggets vs. Magic Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|16-20
|5-3
|15-21
|Magic
|23-11
|0-0
|16-18
Nuggets vs. Magic Point Insights
|Nuggets
|Magic
|115.6
|113.6
|13
|20
|15-6
|17-4
|18-3
|15-6
|110.3
|111.8
|3
|7
|11-10
|15-3
|17-4
|13-5
