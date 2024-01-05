The Orlando Magic (19-15) are 9.5-point underdogs as they look to break a three-game road slide when they square off against the Denver Nuggets (25-11) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Ball Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and BSFL. The over/under in the matchup is set at 222.5.

Nuggets vs. Magic Odds & Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ALT and BSFL

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -9.5 222.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

In 20 of 36 games this season, Denver and its opponents have combined to total more than 222.5 points.

Denver's matchups this year have an average point total of 225.8, 3.3 more points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Nuggets have compiled a 16-20-0 record against the spread.

This season, Denver has won 23 out of the 32 games, or 71.9%, in which it has been favored.

Denver has been at least a -400 moneyline favorite eight times this season and won all of those games.

The Nuggets have a 80% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Nuggets vs. Magic Over/Under Stats

Games Over 222.5 % of Games Over 222.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 20 55.6% 115.6 229.2 110.3 222.1 226.3 Magic 18 52.9% 113.6 229.2 111.8 222.1 226.7

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets have a 5-5 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall in their last 10 games.

Three of Nuggets' past 10 games have hit the over.

Denver has done a better job covering the spread in home games (9-8-0) than it has in road affairs (7-12-0).

The Nuggets average 115.6 points per game, just 3.8 more points than the 111.8 the Magic allow.

When Denver scores more than 111.8 points, it is 15-6 against the spread and 18-3 overall.

Nuggets vs. Magic Betting Splits

Nuggets and Magic Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 16-20 5-3 15-21 Magic 23-11 0-0 16-18

Nuggets vs. Magic Point Insights

Nuggets Magic 115.6 Points Scored (PG) 113.6 13 NBA Rank (PPG) 20 15-6 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 17-4 18-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 15-6 110.3 Points Allowed (PG) 111.8 3 NBA Rank (PAPG) 7 11-10 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 15-3 17-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 13-5

