Nuggets vs. Magic January 5 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
On Friday, January 5, 2024, the Denver Nuggets (20-10) take the court against the Orlando Magic (16-11) at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and BSFL.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Nuggets vs. Magic Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ALT, BSFL
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Nuggets Games
- December 23 at the Hornets
- January 1 at home vs the Hornets
- December 29 at home vs the Thunder
- January 4 at the Warriors
- December 28 at home vs the Grizzlies
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Nikola Jokic averages 26.7 points, 12.3 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game, shooting 54.4% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Michael Porter Jr. puts up 16.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- Aaron Gordon posts 13.5 points, 3.5 assists and 6.9 boards per game.
- Reggie Jackson posts 13.2 points, 2.2 boards and 4.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope averages 10.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 45.7% from the field and 41.7% from downtown with 1.4 made treys per contest.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Magic Players to Watch
- Paolo Banchero is averaging 20.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. He's also sinking 46.7% of his shots from the field and 38.3% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per game.
- Franz Wagner is averaging 20.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest. He's sinking 45.2% of his shots from the field and 27.8% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per game.
- The Magic are getting 15.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game from Cole Anthony this season.
- Jalen Suggs is putting up 12.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He is sinking 47.1% of his shots from the field and 37.4% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.
- Moritz Wagner is averaging 12.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He is sinking 61.8% of his shots from the field (sixth in NBA).
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Nuggets vs. Magic Stat Comparison
|Nuggets
|Magic
|115.4
|Points Avg.
|113.0
|110.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|110.4
|49.1%
|Field Goal %
|47.3%
|37.5%
|Three Point %
|33.5%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.