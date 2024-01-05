Friday's NBA slate includes the Orlando Magic (19-15) hitting the road to match up with Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (25-11) at Ball Arena. The game begins at 9:00 PM ET.

Nuggets vs. Magic Game Info

Nikola Jokic vs. Paolo Banchero Fantasy Comparison

Stat Nikola Jokic Paolo Banchero Total Fantasy Pts 1942.2 1285 Fantasy Pts Per Game 55.5 37.8 Fantasy Rank 3 29

Nikola Jokic vs. Paolo Banchero Insights

Nikola Jokic & the Nuggets

Jokic's numbers on the season are 26 points, 9.1 assists and 12.2 boards per game.

The Nuggets have a +191 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.3 points per game. They're putting up 115.6 points per game to rank 13th in the league and are giving up 110.3 per contest to rank third in the NBA.

The 44.4 rebounds per game Denver averages rank 10th in the league, and are 1.6 more than the 42.8 its opponents pull down per contest.

The Nuggets connect on 12 three-pointers per game (21st in the league) compared to their opponents' 11.3. They shoot 37.7% from deep while their opponents hit 35.8% from long range.

Denver forces 11.9 turnovers per game (25th in the league) while committing 11.4 (first in NBA action).

Paolo Banchero & the Magic

Paolo Banchero's averages for the season are 22.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists, making 46.5% of his shots from the floor and 37.9% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per game.

The Magic put up 113.6 points per game (20th in league) while allowing 111.8 per contest (seventh in NBA). They have a +61 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 1.8 points per game.

Orlando wins the rebound battle by 2.2 boards on average. It records 43.5 rebounds per game, 18th in the league, while its opponents pull down 41.3.

The Magic connect on 10.5 three-pointers per game (29th in the league) at a 34.4% rate (28th in NBA), compared to the 12 per outing their opponents make, shooting 36.3% from deep.

Orlando forces 14.9 turnovers per game (second in league) while committing 14.4 (25th in NBA).

Nikola Jokic vs. Paolo Banchero Advanced Stats

Stat Nikola Jokic Paolo Banchero Plus/Minus Per Game 9 -1.1 Usage Percentage 30% 29.1% True Shooting Pct 63.9% 55.3% Total Rebound Pct 20.1% 11.6% Assist Pct 43.6% 21.9%

