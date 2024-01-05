The Los Angeles Lakers (17-18) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (11-23) on January 5, 2024 at Crypto.com Arena.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Lakers and Grizzlies, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Lakers vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers are shooting 48.3% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 46.2% the Grizzlies allow to opponents.

Los Angeles has a 14-9 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.

The Lakers are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at 24th.

The 113.7 points per game the Lakers record are just 0.3 more points than the Grizzlies allow (113.4).

Los Angeles has an 11-4 record when putting up more than 113.4 points.

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies have shot at a 43.7% rate from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points fewer than the 46.5% shooting opponents of the Lakers have averaged.

This season, Memphis has a 7-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 46.5% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 28th.

The Grizzlies average 7.7 fewer points per game (106.9) than the Lakers give up to opponents (114.6).

Memphis is 6-1 when it scores more than 114.6 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, the Lakers are scoring 1.4 more points per game (114.5) than they are on the road (113.1).

Los Angeles cedes 107.7 points per game at home this year, compared to 120.4 on the road.

In terms of three-pointers, the Lakers have fared worse at home this season, averaging 10.5 threes per game with a 34.8% three-point percentage, compared to 10.8 per game and a 35.4% percentage when playing on the road.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

At home the Grizzlies score 104.3 points per game, 4.8 less than on the road (109.1). Defensively they give up 111.9 points per game at home, 2.9 less than on the road (114.8).

At home, Memphis allows 111.9 points per game. On the road, it gives up 114.8.

The Grizzlies average 1.2 fewer assists per game at home (23.4) than on the road (24.6).

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Lakers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Gabe Vincent Out Knee LeBron James Questionable Ankle Anthony Davis Questionable Ankle Rui Hachimura Out Calf D'Angelo Russell Questionable Tailbone

Grizzlies Injuries