Lakers vs. Grizzlies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Lakers (17-18) will try to halt a three-game losing streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (11-23) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Crypto.com Arena as 3.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE. The matchup has a point total of 226.5.
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Lakers
|-3.5
|226.5
Lakers Betting Records & Stats
- Los Angeles' games this season have gone over this contest's total of 226.5 points 19 times.
- The average point total in Los Angeles' outings this year is 228.3, 1.8 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Lakers have a 15-20-0 record against the spread this season.
- Los Angeles has been the favorite in 22 games this season and won 14 (63.6%) of those contests.
- Los Angeles has a record of 9-2, a 81.8% win rate, when it's favored by -175 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Lakers, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.
Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats
- Memphis has combined with its opponent to score more than 226.5 points in 13 of 34 games this season.
- Memphis' games this season have had an average of 220.3 points, 6.2 fewer points than this game's point total.
- Memphis' ATS record is 13-21-0 this season.
- The Grizzlies have been underdogs in 21 games this season and have come away with the win five times (23.8%) in those contests.
- This season, Memphis has won four of its 15 games, or 26.7%, when it is the underdog by at least +145 on the moneyline.
- Memphis has an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
Lakers vs Grizzlies Additional Info
|Lakers vs Grizzlies Players to Watch
|Lakers vs Grizzlies Injury Report
|Lakers vs Grizzlies Odds/Over/Under
|Lakers vs Grizzlies Prediction
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 226.5
|% of Games Over 226.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Lakers
|19
|54.3%
|113.7
|220.6
|114.6
|228
|229.4
|Grizzlies
|13
|38.2%
|106.9
|220.6
|113.4
|228
|224.6
Additional Lakers Insights & Trends
- The Lakers have gone 2-8 over their last 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.
- The Lakers have hit the over in seven of their last 10 outings.
- Los Angeles sports a better record against the spread in home games (7-9-0) than it does in road games (8-11-0).
- The Lakers record 113.7 points per game, just 0.3 more points than the 113.4 the Grizzlies give up.
- Los Angeles has a 9-6 record against the spread and an 11-4 record overall when scoring more than 113.4 points.
Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends
- Memphis has a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall over its past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 contests, the Grizzlies have hit the over three times.
- In 2023-24 against the spread, Memphis has a lower winning percentage at home (.250, 4-12-0 record) than away (.500, 9-9-0).
- The Grizzlies' 106.9 points per game are 7.7 fewer points than the 114.6 the Lakers give up.
- Memphis is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall when it scores more than 114.6 points.
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Lakers
|15-20
|7-11
|18-17
|Grizzlies
|13-21
|7-10
|13-21
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Point Insights
|Lakers
|Grizzlies
|113.7
|106.9
|19
|30
|9-6
|6-1
|11-4
|6-1
|114.6
|113.4
|16
|13
|5-4
|10-7
|8-1
|9-8
