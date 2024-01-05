Jamal Murray plus his Denver Nuggets teammates face the Orlando Magic at 9:00 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent time on the court, a 130-127 win over the Warriors, Murray tallied 25 points, six assists and two steals.

If you'd like to place a bet on Murray's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Jamal Murray Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 19.9 21.9 Rebounds 3.5 3.8 4.4 Assists 6.5 6.2 6.3 PRA -- 29.9 32.6 PR -- 23.7 26.3 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.6



Jamal Murray Insights vs. the Magic

Murray has taken 15.5 shots per game this season and made 7.3 per game, which account for 10.5% and 10.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's put up 5.7 threes per game, or 10.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Nuggets average the fifth-most possessions per game with 99.8. His opponents, the Magic, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 13th with 103 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Magic have allowed 111.8 points per game, which is seventh-best in the league.

The Magic concede 41.3 rebounds per game, ranking fourth in the NBA.

The Magic are the second-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 23.6 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Magic are ninth in the league, giving up 12 makes per contest.

Jamal Murray vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/15/2023 38 18 4 7 3 0 0

