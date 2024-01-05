Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Dakota County, Nebraska today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Dakota County, Nebraska High School Boys Basketball Games Today

South Sioux City High School at Bishop Heelan Catholic High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on January 5

4:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Sioux City, IA

Sioux City, IA How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Homer High School