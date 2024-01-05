Cedar County, NE High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball action in Cedar County, Nebraska today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cedar County, Nebraska High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Winside High School at Hartington-Newcastle Public Schools
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Hartington, NE
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.