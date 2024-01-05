Top Player Prop Bets for 76ers vs. Knicks on January 5, 2024
Joel Embiid and Julius Randle are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks play at Wells Fargo Center on Friday (tipping at 7:30 PM ET).
76ers vs. Knicks Game Info
- Date: Friday, January 5, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN and MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers
Joel Embiid Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|34.5 (Over: -111)
|11.5 (Over: -106)
|5.5 (Over: -132)
|1.5 (Over: +154)
- Friday's over/under for Embiid is 34.5 points. That's 0.3 fewer than his season average of 34.8.
- His per-game rebound average of 11.8 is 0.3 more than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (11.5).
- Embiid's year-long assist average -- 6.2 per game -- is 0.7 higher than Friday's assist prop bet value (5.5).
- Embiid has hit 1.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).
Tyrese Maxey Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|25.5 (Over: -102)
|3.5 (Over: +112)
|6.5 (Over: -135)
|2.5 (Over: -179)
- Tyrese Maxey is posting 25.9 points per game, 0.4 higher than Friday's prop total.
- He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 3.5.
- Maxey's assists average -- 6.4 -- is 0.1 lower than Friday's prop bet.
- He makes 3.2 three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his prop bet total on Friday (2.5).
Tobias Harris Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|17.5 (Over: -118)
|5.5 (Over: -139)
|3.5 (Over: +114)
|1.5 (Over: +122)
- Friday's prop bet for Tobias Harris is 17.5 points, 0.2 more than his season average.
- His rebounding average of 6.2 is lower than his over/under on Friday (5.5).
- Harris has dished out three assists per game, which is 0.5 less than Friday's over/under.
- Harris has hit 1.2 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).
NBA Props Today: New York Knicks
Julius Randle Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|27.5 (Over: -118)
|9.5 (Over: +102)
|3.5 (Over: -147)
|1.5 (Over: -141)
- Randle is averaging 24.4 points during the 2023-24 season, 3.1 lower than Friday's prop total.
- He averages the same number of rebounds as his over/under for Friday's game (9.5).
- Randle averages 4.7 assists, 1.2 more than his over/under for Friday.
- Randle's 1.5 three-pointers made per game is equal to his Friday over/under.
Jalen Brunson Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|26.5 (Over: -114)
|3.5 (Over: -143)
|8.5 (Over: +116)
|2.5 (Over: +104)
- Jalen Brunson has racked up 25.7 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 0.8 points less than Friday's over/under.
- He has averaged 3.9 rebounds per game, 0.4 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (3.5).
- Brunson has averaged 6.4 assists per game this year, 2.1 less than his prop bet on Friday (8.5).
- Brunson has averaged 2.8 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).
