The New York Knicks (19-15) are underdogs (by 6.5 points) to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (23-10) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET. The over/under for the matchup is set at 231.5.

76ers vs. Knicks Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ESPN and MSG

Favorite Spread Over/Under
76ers -6.5 231.5

76ers Betting Records & Stats

  • In 18 of 33 games this season, Philadelphia and its opponents have scored more than 231.5 points.
  • Philadelphia has an average total of 231.2 in its outings this year, 0.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • The 76ers' ATS record is 23-10-0 this season.
  • Philadelphia has entered the game as favorites 25 times this season and won 21, or 84%, of those games.
  • This season, Philadelphia has won 14 of its 16 games, or 87.5%, when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.
  • The 76ers have a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

  • New York has played 11 games this season that have had more than 231.5 combined points scored.
  • New York's games this season have had an average of 228.5 points, three fewer points than this game's total.
  • So far this season, New York has put together an 18-16-0 record against the spread.
  • The Knicks have been underdogs in 17 games this season and have come away with the win six times (35.3%) in those contests.
  • New York has not won as an underdog of +185 or more on the moneyline this season in three games with those odds or longer.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies New York has a 35.1% chance of walking away with the win.

76ers vs Knicks Additional Info

76ers vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 231.5 % of Games Over 231.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
76ers 18 54.5% 120.7 236 110.5 223.8 227.7
Knicks 11 32.4% 115.3 236 113.3 223.8 225.6

Additional 76ers Insights & Trends

  • The 76ers have gone 7-3 in their past 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.
  • The 76ers have hit the over in four of their past 10 contests.
  • Against the spread, Philadelphia has performed better at home, covering 13 times in 17 home games, and 10 times in 16 road games.
  • The 120.7 points per game the 76ers average are 7.4 more points than the Knicks allow (113.3).
  • Philadelphia is 19-5 against the spread and 19-5 overall when scoring more than 113.3 points.

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

  • New York has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall over its last 10 games.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Knicks have hit the over four times.
  • New York's winning percentage against the spread at home is .571 (8-6-0). Away, it is .500 (10-10-0).
  • The Knicks put up an average of 115.3 points per game, only 4.8 more points than the 110.5 the 76ers give up to opponents.
  • New York is 16-9 against the spread and 17-8 overall when it scores more than 110.5 points.

76ers vs. Knicks Betting Splits

76ers and Knicks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
76ers 23-10 12-4 21-12
Knicks 18-16 0-3 18-16

76ers vs. Knicks Point Insights

76ers Knicks
120.7
Points Scored (PG)
 115.3
6
NBA Rank (PPG)
 15
19-5
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 16-9
19-5
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 17-8
110.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 113.3
4
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 12
16-4
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 15-10
17-3
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 16-9

