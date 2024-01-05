76ers vs. Knicks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The New York Knicks (19-15) are underdogs (by 6.5 points) to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (23-10) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET. The over/under for the matchup is set at 231.5.
76ers vs. Knicks Odds & Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN and MSG
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|76ers
|-6.5
|231.5
76ers Betting Records & Stats
- In 18 of 33 games this season, Philadelphia and its opponents have scored more than 231.5 points.
- Philadelphia has an average total of 231.2 in its outings this year, 0.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The 76ers' ATS record is 23-10-0 this season.
- Philadelphia has entered the game as favorites 25 times this season and won 21, or 84%, of those games.
- This season, Philadelphia has won 14 of its 16 games, or 87.5%, when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.
- The 76ers have a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Knicks Betting Records & Stats
- New York has played 11 games this season that have had more than 231.5 combined points scored.
- New York's games this season have had an average of 228.5 points, three fewer points than this game's total.
- So far this season, New York has put together an 18-16-0 record against the spread.
- The Knicks have been underdogs in 17 games this season and have come away with the win six times (35.3%) in those contests.
- New York has not won as an underdog of +185 or more on the moneyline this season in three games with those odds or longer.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies New York has a 35.1% chance of walking away with the win.
76ers vs Knicks Additional Info
|76ers vs Knicks Injury Report
|76ers vs Knicks Players to Watch
|76ers vs Knicks Odds/Over/Under
|76ers vs Knicks Prediction
|76ers vs Knicks Player Props
76ers vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 231.5
|% of Games Over 231.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|76ers
|18
|54.5%
|120.7
|236
|110.5
|223.8
|227.7
|Knicks
|11
|32.4%
|115.3
|236
|113.3
|223.8
|225.6
Additional 76ers Insights & Trends
- The 76ers have gone 7-3 in their past 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.
- The 76ers have hit the over in four of their past 10 contests.
- Against the spread, Philadelphia has performed better at home, covering 13 times in 17 home games, and 10 times in 16 road games.
- The 120.7 points per game the 76ers average are 7.4 more points than the Knicks allow (113.3).
- Philadelphia is 19-5 against the spread and 19-5 overall when scoring more than 113.3 points.
Additional Knicks Insights & Trends
- New York has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall over its last 10 games.
- In their past 10 contests, the Knicks have hit the over four times.
- New York's winning percentage against the spread at home is .571 (8-6-0). Away, it is .500 (10-10-0).
- The Knicks put up an average of 115.3 points per game, only 4.8 more points than the 110.5 the 76ers give up to opponents.
- New York is 16-9 against the spread and 17-8 overall when it scores more than 110.5 points.
76ers vs. Knicks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|76ers
|23-10
|12-4
|21-12
|Knicks
|18-16
|0-3
|18-16
76ers vs. Knicks Point Insights
|76ers
|Knicks
|120.7
|115.3
|6
|15
|19-5
|16-9
|19-5
|17-8
|110.5
|113.3
|4
|12
|16-4
|15-10
|17-3
|16-9
