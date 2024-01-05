The New York Knicks (19-15) are underdogs (by 6.5 points) to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (23-10) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET. The over/under for the matchup is set at 231.5.

76ers vs. Knicks Odds & Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN and MSG

Favorite Spread Over/Under 76ers -6.5 231.5

76ers Betting Records & Stats

In 18 of 33 games this season, Philadelphia and its opponents have scored more than 231.5 points.

Philadelphia has an average total of 231.2 in its outings this year, 0.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The 76ers' ATS record is 23-10-0 this season.

Philadelphia has entered the game as favorites 25 times this season and won 21, or 84%, of those games.

This season, Philadelphia has won 14 of its 16 games, or 87.5%, when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.

The 76ers have a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

New York has played 11 games this season that have had more than 231.5 combined points scored.

New York's games this season have had an average of 228.5 points, three fewer points than this game's total.

So far this season, New York has put together an 18-16-0 record against the spread.

The Knicks have been underdogs in 17 games this season and have come away with the win six times (35.3%) in those contests.

New York has not won as an underdog of +185 or more on the moneyline this season in three games with those odds or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies New York has a 35.1% chance of walking away with the win.

76ers vs Knicks Additional Info

76ers vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 231.5 % of Games Over 231.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total 76ers 18 54.5% 120.7 236 110.5 223.8 227.7 Knicks 11 32.4% 115.3 236 113.3 223.8 225.6

Additional 76ers Insights & Trends

The 76ers have gone 7-3 in their past 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.

The 76ers have hit the over in four of their past 10 contests.

Against the spread, Philadelphia has performed better at home, covering 13 times in 17 home games, and 10 times in 16 road games.

The 120.7 points per game the 76ers average are 7.4 more points than the Knicks allow (113.3).

Philadelphia is 19-5 against the spread and 19-5 overall when scoring more than 113.3 points.

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

New York has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall over its last 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Knicks have hit the over four times.

New York's winning percentage against the spread at home is .571 (8-6-0). Away, it is .500 (10-10-0).

The Knicks put up an average of 115.3 points per game, only 4.8 more points than the 110.5 the 76ers give up to opponents.

New York is 16-9 against the spread and 17-8 overall when it scores more than 110.5 points.

76ers vs. Knicks Betting Splits

76ers and Knicks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) 76ers 23-10 12-4 21-12 Knicks 18-16 0-3 18-16

76ers vs. Knicks Point Insights

76ers Knicks 120.7 Points Scored (PG) 115.3 6 NBA Rank (PPG) 15 19-5 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 16-9 19-5 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 17-8 110.5 Points Allowed (PG) 113.3 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 12 16-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 15-10 17-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 16-9

