The Tampa Bay Lightning (18-16-5) go on the road against the Minnesota Wild (16-16-4, losers of three straight) at Xcel Energy Center. The game on Thursday, January 4 begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI.

Wild vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Lightning (-130) Wild (+110) 6 Lightning (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wild Betting Insights

This season the Wild have been an underdog 17 times, and won three, or 17.6%, of those games.

Minnesota is 2-7 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +110 or more on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Wild have a 47.6% chance to win.

Minnesota has played 20 games this season that ended with more than 6 goals.

Wild vs Lightning Additional Info

Wild vs. Lightning Rankings

Lightning Total (Rank) Wild Total (Rank) 126 (7th) Goals 108 (23rd) 135 (29th) Goals Allowed 114 (15th) 37 (1st) Power Play Goals 22 (20th) 22 (14th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 34 (30th)

Wild Advanced Stats

Over its past 10 games, Minnesota went 5-5-0 against the spread and 6-4-0 straight up.

Minnesota has gone over the total in four of its past 10 contests.

The Wild and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.1 goals in their last 10 games, 0.1 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.

Over their last 10 games, the Wild and their opponents are scoring 0.9 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.1.

The Wild have the NHL's 23rd-ranked scoring offense (108 total goals, three per game).

The Wild have given up 114 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 15th.

Their -6 goal differential ranks 20th in the league.

