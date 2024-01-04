Wild vs. Lightning: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:54 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Lightning (18-16-5) go on the road against the Minnesota Wild (16-16-4, losers of three straight) at Xcel Energy Center. The game on Thursday, January 4 begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI.
Wild vs. Lightning Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Lightning (-130)
|Wild (+110)
|6
|Lightning (-1.5)
Wild Betting Insights
- This season the Wild have been an underdog 17 times, and won three, or 17.6%, of those games.
- Minnesota is 2-7 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +110 or more on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Wild have a 47.6% chance to win.
- Minnesota has played 20 games this season that ended with more than 6 goals.
Wild vs Lightning Additional Info
Wild vs. Lightning Rankings
|Lightning Total (Rank)
|Wild Total (Rank)
|126 (7th)
|Goals
|108 (23rd)
|135 (29th)
|Goals Allowed
|114 (15th)
|37 (1st)
|Power Play Goals
|22 (20th)
|22 (14th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|34 (30th)
Wild Advanced Stats
- Over its past 10 games, Minnesota went 5-5-0 against the spread and 6-4-0 straight up.
- Minnesota has gone over the total in four of its past 10 contests.
- The Wild and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.1 goals in their last 10 games, 0.1 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.
- Over their last 10 games, the Wild and their opponents are scoring 0.9 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.1.
- The Wild have the NHL's 23rd-ranked scoring offense (108 total goals, three per game).
- The Wild have given up 114 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 15th.
- Their -6 goal differential ranks 20th in the league.
