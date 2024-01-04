The Tampa Bay Lightning (18-16-5) have -130 moneyline odds to win when they hit the road for a game against the Minnesota Wild (16-16-4), who have +110 moneyline odds, on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI.

Wild vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Wild vs. Lightning Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Wild vs. Lightning Betting Trends

Minnesota's games this season have had more than 6 goals 20 of 36 times.

The Lightning have been victorious in 11 of their 20 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (55.0%).

The Wild have secured an upset victory in three, or 17.6%, of the 17 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Tampa Bay is 9-5 (winning 64.3% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter.

Minnesota has a record of 2-7 in games when bookmakers list the team at +110 or longer on the moneyline.

Wild Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Marco Rossi 0.5 (+195) 0.5 (-105) 2.5 (+120) Matthew Boldy 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (-222) 3.5 (-118) Marcus Johansson 0.5 (+155) 0.5 (-110) 1.5 (-182)

Wild Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 3-7 4-4-2 6.4 3.10 3.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 3.10 3.10 8 29.6% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 5-5 4-5-1 6.1 2.80 2.70 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 2.80 2.70 6 19.4% Record as ML Favorite 4-2 Record as ML Underdog 1-3 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 4-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-4 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5

