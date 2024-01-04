The Minnesota Wild (16-16-4) are dealing with 10 players on the injury report, including Kirill Kaprizov, heading into a Thursday, January 4 game against the Tampa Bay Lightning (18-16-5) at Xcel Energy Center. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET.

Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Caedan Bankier C Out Undisclosed Jonas Brodin D Out Upper Body Sam Hentges C Out Undisclosed Mats Zuccarello RW Out Upper Body Michael Milne LW Out Undisclosed Vinni Lettieri C Out Lower Body Kirill Kaprizov LW Out Upper Body Marcus Foligno LW Questionable Lower Body Filip Gustavsson G Out Lower Body Jared Spurgeon D Out Undisclosed

Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Mikhail Sergachev D Out Lower Body

Wild vs. Lightning Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI

Saint Paul, Minnesota

Saint Paul, Minnesota Arena: Xcel Energy Center

Wild Season Insights

With 108 goals (three per game), the Wild have the NHL's 23rd-ranked offense.

Minnesota has allowed 114 total goals this season (3.2 per game), ranking 15th in the league.

Their -6 goal differential is 20th in the league.

Lightning Season Insights

The Lightning score the seventh-most goals in the NHL (126 total, 3.2 per game).

They have the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential at -9.

Wild vs. Lightning Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Lightning (-130) Wild (+110) 6

