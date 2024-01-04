Kirill Kaprizov Injury Status - Wild vs. Lightning Injury Report January 4
The Minnesota Wild (16-16-4) are dealing with 10 players on the injury report, including Kirill Kaprizov, heading into a Thursday, January 4 game against the Tampa Bay Lightning (18-16-5) at Xcel Energy Center. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET.
Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Caedan Bankier
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Jonas Brodin
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Sam Hentges
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Mats Zuccarello
|RW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Michael Milne
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Vinni Lettieri
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Kirill Kaprizov
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Marcus Foligno
|LW
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Filip Gustavsson
|G
|Out
|Lower Body
|Jared Spurgeon
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Mikhail Sergachev
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Wild vs. Lightning Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Arena: Xcel Energy Center
Wild Season Insights
- With 108 goals (three per game), the Wild have the NHL's 23rd-ranked offense.
- Minnesota has allowed 114 total goals this season (3.2 per game), ranking 15th in the league.
- Their -6 goal differential is 20th in the league.
Lightning Season Insights
- The Lightning score the seventh-most goals in the NHL (126 total, 3.2 per game).
- They have the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential at -9.
