Scottie Scheffler is the favorite (+550), and Brooke Mackenzie Henderson the defending champion, at the 2024 The Sentry, being held at Plantation Course at Kapalua from January 4- 7 ($20M purse).

The Sentry First Round Information

Start Time: 12:45 PM ET

12:45 PM ET Venue: Plantation Course at Kapalua

Plantation Course at Kapalua Location: Kapalua, Hawaii

Kapalua, Hawaii Par/Distance: Par 73/7,596 yards

The Sentry Best Odds to Win

Scottie Scheffler

Tee Time: 4:39 PM ET

4:39 PM ET Odds to Win: +550

+550 Top 5 Finish Odds: +130

+130 Top 10 Finish Odds: -175

-175 Top 20 Finish Odds: -500

Scheffler Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round Hero World Challenge 1st -20 0 69-66-65-68 TOUR Championship 6th -11 18 71-65-73-70 BMW Championship 2nd -15 2 66-69-64-66

Viktor Hovland

Tee Time: 4:39 PM ET

4:39 PM ET Odds to Win: +1000

+1000 Top 5 Finish Odds: +210

+210 Top 10 Finish Odds: -105

-105 Top 20 Finish Odds: -275

Hovland Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round Hero World Challenge 10th -9 11 73-73-70-63 TOUR Championship 1st -27 0 68-64-66-63 BMW Championship 1st -17 0 69-68-65-61

Patrick Cantlay

Tee Time: 2:21 PM ET

2:21 PM ET Odds to Win: +1200

+1200 Top 5 Finish Odds: +260

+260 Top 10 Finish Odds: +115

+115 Top 20 Finish Odds: -250

Cantlay Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round TOUR Championship 5th -13 10 69-68-68-66 BMW Championship 15th -6 11 68-68-71-67 FedEx St. Jude Championship 2nd -15 0 68-67-66-64

Collin Morikawa

Tee Time: 12:45 PM ET

12:45 PM ET Odds to Win: +1200

+1200 Top 5 Finish Odds: +260

+260 Top 10 Finish Odds: +120

+120 Top 20 Finish Odds: -250

Morikawa Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round Hero World Challenge 7th -12 8 69-69-70-68 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP 1st -14 0 64-73-66-63 TOUR Championship 6th -11 9 61-64-73-72

Xander Schauffele

Tee Time: 12:45 PM ET

12:45 PM ET Odds to Win: +1200

+1200 Top 5 Finish Odds: +280

+280 Top 10 Finish Odds: +125

+125 Top 20 Finish Odds: -225

Schauffele Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP 38th +2 16 67-69-75-71 TOUR Championship 2nd -22 0 67-64-68-62 BMW Championship 8th -9 8 71-65-67-68

The Sentry Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Odds to Win Top 5 Odds Top 10 Odds Top 20 Odds Ludvig Aberg +1400 +320 +140 -190 Max Homa +1400 +280 +130 -225 Jordan Spieth +2200 +450 +200 -140 Matt Fitzpatrick +2200 +400 +190 -150 Tyrrell Hatton +2500 +500 +230 -120 Tommy Fleetwood +2800 +550 +230 -120 Sam Burns +3000 +600 +260 -105 Tony Finau +3000 +600 +260 -105 Rickie Fowler +3500 +650 +275 -100 Cameron Young +3500 +650 +280 +105

