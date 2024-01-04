Will Samuel Walker Score a Goal Against the Lightning on January 4?
For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Minnesota Wild and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Samuel Walker a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Samuel Walker score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Walker 2022-23 stats and insights
- Walker scored in one of nine games last season, and it was just a single goal.
- Last season he did not face the Lightning.
- Walker produced no points on the power play last season.
- He posted a 12.5% shooting percentage, taking 0.5 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Lightning 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Lightning conceded 252 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 14th in league action in goals against.
- The Lightning shut out opponents six times last season. They averaged 24.7 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wild vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.