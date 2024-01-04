For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Minnesota Wild and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Samuel Walker a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Samuel Walker score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Walker 2022-23 stats and insights

Walker scored in one of nine games last season, and it was just a single goal.

Last season he did not face the Lightning.

Walker produced no points on the power play last season.

He posted a 12.5% shooting percentage, taking 0.5 shots per game.

Lightning 2022-23 defensive stats

The Lightning conceded 252 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 14th in league action in goals against.

The Lightning shut out opponents six times last season. They averaged 24.7 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

