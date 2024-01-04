Will Sammy Blais Score a Goal Against the Canucks on January 4?
Should you wager on Sammy Blais to score a goal when the St. Louis Blues and the Vancouver Canucks go head to head on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Sammy Blais score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Blais stats and insights
- In one of 30 games this season, Blais scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has taken one shot in one game versus the Canucks this season, but has not scored.
- Blais has zero points on the power play.
- Blais' shooting percentage is 5.0%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks have given up 95 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.2 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Blais recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|6:27
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/29/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|6:58
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/27/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|7:27
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|8:08
|Home
|W 7-5
|12/21/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|8:17
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/12/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|5:28
|Home
|L 6-4
|12/6/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|7:30
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|8:17
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|8:39
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|6:38
|Home
|W 6-4
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blues vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.