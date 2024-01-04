Will Patrick Maroon Score a Goal Against the Lightning on January 4?
The Minnesota Wild's upcoming game against the Tampa Bay Lightning is slated for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Patrick Maroon light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Patrick Maroon score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Maroon stats and insights
- Maroon has scored in four of 36 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Lightning.
- Maroon has zero points on the power play.
- He has an 8.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning have given up 135 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 18.4 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Maroon recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|15:11
|Home
|L 3-1
|12/31/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|12:53
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/30/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|14:04
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/27/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|13:44
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/23/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|14:40
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|14:04
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/19/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|9:24
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:10
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|11:21
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|9:27
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
Wild vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI
